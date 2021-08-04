United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. United States Cellular comprises 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of United States Cellular worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

USM stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

