United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $180.66

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.66, but opened at $187.50. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $204.64, with a volume of 9,681 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

