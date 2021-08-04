UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $543,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $422.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.79. The company has a market capitalization of $398.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.