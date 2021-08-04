UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.06. 101,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

