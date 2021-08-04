UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $131,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $421.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $397.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

