Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $49.50. Unitil shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1,768 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 35.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

