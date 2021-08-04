Universal Display (OLED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

