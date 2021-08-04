Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.