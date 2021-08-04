Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 25,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,860,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

