UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.27. UP Fintech shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 34,213 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.76.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

