Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $885,650.24 and $1,309.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00450115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00805142 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

