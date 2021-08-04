urban-gro (UGRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 59.96% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

urban-gro stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

In related news, COO Jim Dennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,570 in the last 90 days.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

