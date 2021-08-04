Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 640938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of £594.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Richard Moffitt bought 64,516 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

