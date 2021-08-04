Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 2.9%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33). Approximately 640,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 550,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.14. The firm has a market cap of £594.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Richard Moffitt purchased 64,516 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

