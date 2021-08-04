US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.