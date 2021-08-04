USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

USAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 197,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,498. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -954.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

