USD Coin Trading Up 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion and approximately $2.83 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,497,538,885 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.