Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

