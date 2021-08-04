Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce sales of $286.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $290.57 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on UTZ. lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

