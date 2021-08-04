VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.