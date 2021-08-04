Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.79. 823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

