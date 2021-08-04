Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.94-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,608. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

