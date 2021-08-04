Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

VVV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 1,551,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,608. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

