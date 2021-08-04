Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.