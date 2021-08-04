Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $940.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

