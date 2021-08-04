VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Decreased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,997 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 20.1% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Signify Wealth owned 0.51% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. 23,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

