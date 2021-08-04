VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.50 and last traded at $178.37. Approximately 37,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 32,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.62.

