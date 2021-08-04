Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

