Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. 91,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

