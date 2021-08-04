Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

