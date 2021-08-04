Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 13.4% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 71,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

