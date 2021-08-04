Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 98,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05.

