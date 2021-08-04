Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $259.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

