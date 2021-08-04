Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

