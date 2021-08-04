Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,949. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

