Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.83. 40,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $242.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

