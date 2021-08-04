Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.08. 29,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $242.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

