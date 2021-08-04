Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

