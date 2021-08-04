Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 951.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,720,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO opened at $182.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.98.

