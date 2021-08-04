Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.06. 83,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,955. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.