Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VTWRF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

