Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $276,210.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 761,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,369. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 104.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 196.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

