Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Veles has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $81,459.00 and $11.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,514.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.47 or 0.06882199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.23 or 0.01372229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00357356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00129295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.00629282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00352729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00295792 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,088 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

