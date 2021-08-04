Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). Venator Materials posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

