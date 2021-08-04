Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,080,342.75 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventas stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

