Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.91 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

