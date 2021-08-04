Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 4,762 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,530,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 575,127 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

