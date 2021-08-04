Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 2,926,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

