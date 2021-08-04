Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

