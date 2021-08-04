Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 1.4% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,048. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,781. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

